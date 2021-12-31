Mikel Arteta has explained why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is going to AFCON early, and it seems to confirm the striker’s days at Arsenal are numbered.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s new year’s day clash against Manchester City, Arteta confirmed that the Gabon striker was being allowed to leave the club early for AFCON.

The reason is derived from the unconfirmed off-field incident that has seen Aubameyang omitted from each of Arsenal’s matchday squads since their 2-1 defeat to Everton near the start of December.

Aubameyang was once again not being considered for selection against Manchester City, so Arteta and his staff decided to allow him to go to AFCON early at the request of the Gabon national team.

It certainly makes you wonder whether there is any way back for Aubameyang at Arsenal at this stage.

When Arteta previously punished his then club captain he was back in the team within a couple of weeks. But this has stretched on for nearly a month now, and with January literally one day away it seems as though the former Arsenal and Everton player would be more than happy to be rid of the 32-year-old if a transfer offer came in during January.

Only time will tell whether Aubameyang can reignite his career with The Gunners.

You can watch the full video below.