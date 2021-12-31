Brentford manager Thomas Frank has pleaded the case for why French superstar Kylian Mbappe should choose to join Brentford over the likes of Real Madrid.

Mbappe, who currently plays for French super team Paris Saint-Germain, is out of contract in June, and from tomorrow is officially able to discuss a pre-contractual agreement with clubs from around the continent, with a number of Europe’s elite footballing powerhouses all after the signature of the 23-year-old.

And Brentford are among the set of clubs who would like to see Mbappe sign for his team.

While Brentford may not have the budget of a team such as Real Madrid or a PSG, Frank hopes that it is the rich story The Bees are telling that will convince Mbappe to join the West London side.

