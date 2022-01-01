The 2022 winter transfer window is now open for business, and that will signal a chance for some clubs to get their house in order, or worry others who have players in the last few months of their contracts and who can begin negotiations with other clubs.

One player that will be keen to know what’s happening with his immediate career plans is Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

The German international has been one of the Blues most consistent performers and clearly feels that his current employers are seriously undervaluing his talent.

That said, there is still hope for the West Londoners to retain the centre-back.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea sources have let it be known that Rudiger wants to become the highest paid player at the club and, should they be willing to accede to that demand, he will continue being one of Thomas Tuchel’s most trusted lieutenants.

MORE: Four clubs want Coutinho

If they’re unwilling to do so, the outlet note that London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are keen to do business for a player that Antonio Conte rates highly.

ABC assess also suggest that the fact he wants a €20m signing-on fee to put pen to paper for Real Madrid – on a free transfer – has seen Los Blancos back away from any deal.

The Spanish giants, apparently, feel used by the player’s representative, in that he is taking the name of Los Blancos in vain, in order to get a better deal for his client. That appears, at this stage, to have backfired.

Whilst Chelsea never really seem strapped for cash, a line does need to be drawn sometimes.

At nearly 29 years of age, and despite his obvious presence in the West Londoner’s back line, perhaps the powers that be at the club think that such a spend is excessive for a player at the stage of his career that Rudiger now is.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle United plotting transfer for Jose Mourinho favourite at Roma Premier League will not change rules and will keep playing games despite continuous rise in Covid cases and fierce backlash Out of favour star will leave Manchester United in January if a “good” offer is put forward

If he were five years younger and approaching the peak years of his career, it might be more understandable for Chelsea to commit, but the fact that they don’t seem to be budging from their original offer suggests that they’re willing to let the player go even if they haven’t said so publicly.