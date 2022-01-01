Mikel Arteta has guided his Arsenal side up into fourth position in the Premier League with the minimum of fuss, and the North Londoners have reached the start of 2022 in the healthiest state they’ve been in for some while.

Seven points behind second-placed Chelsea, they do have a game in hand on the Blues, and at present are playing better football than their London rivals.

There’s no doubt that the Spaniard’s strong leadership skills have played a part in their ascent, and his no nonsense attitude towards any of his players, including former skipper, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is a breath of fresh air in the modern game where players often hold all the power.

Arsenal now have an exciting young side that have been moulded in Arteta’s image, but with Aubameyang expected to depart sooner rather than later, the manager could do with a player that brings that little bit of experience and nous.

A player that, on his day, is a game-changer.

Though he hasn’t been that for a while at Barcelona, there’s no doubting Philippe Coutinho’s pedigree at the elite level.

He’s long-needed a change of scenery and to feel the confidence of a manager that values his skillset, something he’s not had for a few years at Barca.

That his best form during his contract at the Camp Nou actually came whilst he was on loan at Bayern Munich speaks volumes.

It’s a costly experiment that didn’t work for the Blaugranes, but with football.london noting that Coutinho is again on Arsenal’s radar, Barcelona could still salvage something from the Brazilian’s exit.

El Nacional report that North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are willing to take a punt on Coutinho too, albeit, they want him on a free transfer in order to pick up the tab for his extortionate salary.

That clearly wouldn’t be Barcelona’s preference, but if Arsenal don’t firm up any interest, it might be the only way for the club to get Coutinho off of their books.