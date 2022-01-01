Both North London giants look to be getting their transfer business done early in 2022.

The January window as only been open for a few hours, but links are already emerging for both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The Premier League sides are both steadily improving under Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte, though it’s likely that neither manager will sit still and give themselves any credit until their teams are genuinely challenging for the Champions League places at the very least.

In order for them so to do, they clearly need to strengthen in key positions, and when you’re making such a concerted effort only to look for that profile of player, it narrows the field somewhat.

That said, if the recruitment at the club is sensible and works well, then targets that may have seemed impossible before, suddenly become more realistic.

There’s no real pressure on Conte’s shoulders at present, and his start in the role at White Hart Lane has afforded him time to bring in the right calibre of player.

To that end, Fichajes, cited by The Sun report that Antoine Griezmann could be acquired from Barcelona for less than £40m. That’s a bargain in today’s market.

The French World Cup winner is still on loan at Atletico Madrid at present, and though they have the option of extending the loan or buying Griezmann outright, there doesn’t appear to have been any official confirmation of that happening.

Across the capital, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set for talks with Arsenal according to the Daily Mirror.

With Everton and Roma potentially waiting in the wings, the player is apparently keen to iron out whether he has a future or not at the Emirates Stadium.