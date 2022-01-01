With Ben Chilwell likely to be out of action for Chelsea for the remainder of the 2021/22 Premier League season, it’s important for Thomas Tuchel to secure a replacement as early as possible in the January transfer window.

The Blues appear to have slipped out of title contention for now after a series of disappointing results, but if they can find the form that got them to the top of the table, and from where they looked unbeatable for an age, there’s every reason to believe that the title race has still got a while to run yet.

That does depend of course on whether Chelsea can stay relatively injury free, shore up their defence and ensure their attack remains as potent as ever.

With Romelu Lukaku back amongst the goals, the latter part of the equation will hopefully not be in question, but it’s in defence where the West Londoners need help.

According to Goal.com, Chelsea were going to attempt to persuade Everton to part with highly-rated Lucas Digne, after it was believed he fell out with manager, Rafael Benitez.

Whilst that might not have been an option before the January transfer window opened, an opening day purchase has potentially changed all that.

The Toffees have announced the capture of 22-year-old, Vitaliy Mykolenko, from Dynamo Kyiv, and the signing could well be the kicker to allow Digne to swap Merseyside for West London.

With matches coming thick and fast in the early part of January, any deal needs to be hauled over the line quickly.