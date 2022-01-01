Never one to be a shrinking violet, Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has let his team-mates know exactly how he feels about their level of performance since he rejoined the club at the beginning of the current 2021/22 Premier League season.

Taking to Instagram to post out a New Year message, the Portuguese firstly wanted to highlight the many positive aspects of his own personal 2021, and, as might be expected, they were extensive.

However, he then aimed a barbed comment at his colleagues which might not go down too well in the dressing room at Old Trafford. Not that it would bother Ronaldo in the slightest.

“2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions,” the message began.

“Two different clubs and five different coaches. One Euro Final Stage played with my National Team and one World Cup Qualification left pending for 2022. At Juventus, I was proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Supercup, and become the Serie A Top Scorer. For Portugal, becoming the Euro Top Scorer was also a high point this year. And of course, my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career.

“But I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man. United. None of us are happy, I’m sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now.

“Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality. Let’s take us above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we’re counting on all of you!

“Happy New Year and see you soon!”

He’s remained at the very top throughout his career, simply because he demands the absolute best from himself and from those around him, and woe betide anyone that doesn’t live up to his expectations.

He would probably include his own performances, at times, of not being up to the level demanded, but a relentless desire to improve, even given all of the honours he’s already won in the game, is the type of attitude that the rest of the Red Devils squad could do with employing.

With half a season left to go, and Ralf Rangnick’s side still in with a shout of a European placing, in the Champions League knockout stages and at the beginning of another FA Cup journey, this could yet be a successful season for Man United.

Though only if the players are willing to heed Ronaldo’s warning.