The first Premier League game of 2022 ended with Manchester City players celebrating a late win over Arsenal while bottles and toilet rolls rained from the stands.

But it was Joao Cancelo’s celebration a little more than half an hour earlier which upset some fans, while amusing others.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men on 59 minutes when centre-back Gabriel picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Shortly after referee Stuart Attwell raised the red card, Cancelo was seen in the background beating his chest triumphantly.

The incident was not picked up on by BT Sport’s commentary team, but many views saw it and took to Twitter to react.

One observer tweeted that Cancelo had celebrated Gabriel’s red card “a bit too much”, while another remarked that the defender reacted to the sending off as if City had just won the Champions League.

Most commenters seemed to see the funny side of Cancelo’s behaviour, but one suggested that he should have been sent off himself for such a disrespectful reaction to Gabriel’s dismissal.

Lmao Cancelo celebrating that red card — Musiko (@KevinMussiko) January 1, 2022

Cancelo celebrating that red card like they won the UCL final? — Gerald?? (@GeraldMo_) January 1, 2022

Cancelo celebrating that Red card a bit too much??? — Slimfroshie (@Slimfroshie) January 1, 2022

Wait Cancelo celebrated the red card in front of Gabriel??? He’s lucky Gabriel didn’t see it — pls dm if someone else needs saving (@trashgarnnn) January 1, 2022

Cancelo who should be off himself running round smacking the City badge after a red card for an Arsenal player. — John McMahon (@JohnMcMah0n) January 1, 2022

What was funny was seeing Cancelo hitting his chest when Gabriel got the red card, what na he dey congratulate himself for? — ANSAH JOSHUA (@JooAnsah) January 1, 2022

"This is stupid, immature, petulant… What do you think you are achieving?" "The worrying thing is it didn't surprise us, it will continue to happen."@rioferdy5 and @JoleonLescott have no sympathy for Gabriel for losing his head when emotions were running high. pic.twitter.com/9qgYi99eIf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2022

Cancelo had a tough week in the build-up to Saturday’s game.

He had been a doubt for the match after being attacked inside his own home by burglars.

A City statement, as reported by Sky News early on Friday morning, read: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

“Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”

Cancelo posted a picture of himself sporting a facial injury and wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

“The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK.”