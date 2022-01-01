Manchester City had been completely outplayed at the Emirates Stadium in the first Premier League match of 2022.
Arsenal were leading 1-0 into the second half, and were full value for the lead after stopping their visitors from even getting a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.
It was either going to take something special or contentious to get the Citizens back into the game, and unfortunately from the Gunners point of view, it was the latter.
When Bernardo Silva bore down on the Arsenal goal, he did appear to go down far too easily.
However, referee, Stuart Attwell, was advised to check VAR for an apparent shirt pull from Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka.
The pull couldn’t be disguised, equally Silva looked to be on the way down beforehand. That didn’t sway Attwell, however, who had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.
After a slight delay, Riyad Mahrez stepped up and slammed home the equaliser to silence the home crowd.
BUT DE RIYAD MAHREZ CONTRE ARSENAL ! ????pic.twitter.com/Dx2dKWYX63
— Le Fennec (@LeFennecFC) January 1, 2022
Mahrez buries the penalty and City are level! #ARSMCI #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/9aIOdIwlE7
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2022
Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer