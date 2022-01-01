With the January transfer window now open for business, Ralf Rangnick can finally start to trim his Manchester United squad of its deadwood, and bring in those players who he believes will bring the club success.

Whether that’s immediate or long-term is irrelevant at this stage, given that the German is still in the very earliest stages of shaping the playing direction of the team looking forward.

It’s still far, far too early to judge whether Rangnick will be a success or not, either in the managerial role he’s currently employed in or a sporting director position that he will be expected to take up at the end of the current 2021/22 Premier League season.

There have already been signs as to the green shoots of recovery in the manner of United’s recent performances, albeit there have still been one or two games where the Red Devils first XI have played as badly as they did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

An injection of youth and purpose is undoubtedly required, and that is likely to be provided by River Plate’s young sensation, Julian Alvarez.

One of the best players in South American football last year, Sport note that the player’s agent is flying to England for talks next week.

If United were able to get a deal over the line – the player’s release clause is a measly €20m – it would be a real coup for Rangnick, given that Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter are also credited with an interest.

Alvarez would also likely be the replacement for Anthony Martial and Edison Cavani, with both expected to leave the Red Devils during the January window.