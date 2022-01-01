It’s the biggest transfer window that Newcastle United have had for years, principally because after the barren Mike Ashley years, the Magpies now have some serious cash behind them.

The difficulty for Amanda Staveley and her board, and manager, Eddie Howe, is convincing players of the highest calibre to move to St. James’ Park and spearhead a new era for the Magpies.

There’s a domino effect feeling about them at present, in that if one big name joins the club, others will surely follow, albeit there’s a reticence it seems for someone to be the first.

The fact that the first elite signing through the door could be a former Manchester United target – and boyhood Red Devils fan to boot – suggests that Newcastle are willing to, and can, compete with the big boys.

MORE: Four clubs looking at Coutinho

Time will be their friend, and as long as the Toon Army are kept onside for the next year to 18 months, big things could finally begin to happen for the club.

As the Manchester Evening News reported, Kieran Trippier was a serious target for Man United in the summer, but the emergence of Diogo Dalot as an alternative to, or instead of, Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the right-back slot under Ralf Rangnick has forced a rethink.

More Stories / Latest News Man United have found their Cavani and Martial replacement with agent travelling to England next week Arsenal face competition from Tottenham to land game-changing Brazilian star this January Antonio Rudiger will stay at Chelsea on one condition with Tottenham ready to pounce if Blues continue stalling

That’s left the way clear for Newcastle to progress matters and, so say The Athletic, a deal for the Atletico Madrid man is close, with just one or two contractual matters relating to a possible relegation to be ironed out.

If Staveley can get that deal over the line, it could be the catalyst the Magpies need to finally kick on in this most awful of Premier League seasons.