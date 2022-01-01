January 2022 was always going to be an interesting month for Manchester United and their fans.

With Ralf Rangnick having recently been appointed to steer the ship, there were expected to be changes made, as the German looks to get the Red Devils back to winning ways and hopefully to recreate past glories.

With a whole month to utilise for the buying and selling of players, it will be interesting to see which players decide to leave now or prefer to move on a free in the summer, thereby denying United the chance of getting a fee for their services.

They may also be players that the club deem surplus to requirements in any event, and though they’ll no doubt be happy drawing their wages from the club, it’s possible that they’ll be moved on to free up space within the squad.

Done deal and confirmed. Napoli have reached a verbal agreement with Man United for Axel Tuanzebe: loan until June, €500k loan fee. Here we go soon! ?? #Napoli Tuanzebe leaves #AVFC. The agreement will not include any buy option, as @DiMarzio reports – it’s simple loan. https://t.co/yhhea9YzYP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2022

Although he hasn’t played for the first-team for a while, Axel Tuanzebe remains a highly-rated member of the playing staff.

Sent on loan to Aston Villa, the player is going to spend the second half of the campaign with Serie A giants, Napoli.

Respected football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted on New Year’s Day that a £500,000 loan fee had been agreed and it was a done deal.

Romano also mentioned that fellow journalist, Gianluca di Marzio, noted that there was no buy option in the loan, which lasts until June, and suggests that United are keen to bring him back in the summer.

By then he will still only be 24 years of age, and if United are still struggling defensively, he could be the answer to Ralf Rangnick’s prayers.