Newcastle United asked to pay £50m+ for goal-a-game no.9

The biggest January in Newcastle United’s history is here and they have plenty of money to spend in the transfer window.

Newcastle have averaged just a goal per game in their first 19 Premier League games – while conceding an average of 2.21 per game.

Such figures are simply not good enough to stay in England’s top division – hence why the Magpies started 2022 inside the relegation zone.

Although they will want to make improvements at both ends of the pitch to bolster their survival chances, a striker is likely to be a priority, especially with Callum Wilson currently out of action with a hamstring injury.

Darwin Nunez could be a strong candidate. The 22-year-old’s individual strike-rate is the same as Newcastle’s team record this term.

Nunez also averages a goal a game. He has netted 13 goals in 13 league games for Benfica.

Newcastle could land Nunez for £100m by activating his release clause, according to iNews.

But iNews also claim that Benfica have told Newcastle that they will accept a figure in excess of £50m for their no.9.

Nunez has international experience. He has six Uruguay caps and two goals to his name.