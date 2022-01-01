Newcastle United asked to pay £50m+ for goal-a-game no.9

The biggest January in Newcastle United’s history is here and they have plenty of money to spend in the transfer window.
Newcastle have averaged just a goal per game in their first 19 Premier League games – while conceding an average of 2.21 per game.
Such figures are simply not good enough to stay in England’s top division – hence why the Magpies started 2022 inside the relegation zone.
Although they will want to make improvements at both ends of the pitch to bolster their survival chances, a striker is likely to be a priority, especially with Callum Wilson currently out of action with a hamstring injury.
Darwin Nunez could be a strong candidate. The 22-year-old’s individual strike-rate is the same as Newcastle’s team record this term.
Nunez also averages a goal a game. He has netted 13 goals in 13 league games for Benfica.
Newcastle could land Nunez for £100m by activating his release clause, according to iNews.
But iNews also claim that Benfica have told Newcastle that they will accept a figure in excess of £50m for their no.9.
Nunez has international experience. He has six Uruguay caps and two goals to his name.
Sure this the kind of striker we need , not a sick note
the problem with Wilson is he is subject to leg injuries, ad if we (nufc) want to survive we need not only good defensive players like Trippiar, but someone like shearer who can score , after all it’s one thing to prevent goals, but it is essential to score