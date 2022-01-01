Never one to rest on his laurels, Pep Guardiola’s quest for perfection is relentless.

His trophy haul – 31 according to transfermarkt – since he first came into management 13 and a half years ago, means it’s hard to disagree with his methods.

If there are areas that need improving in his Manchester City squad, it’s a fair bet that Pep will have noted them long before anyone else, and the reason he can keep one step ahead of the competition is because of the constant need to innovate and to entertain.

If the Citizens win against Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday, it will, remarkably, put them 12 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

That doesn’t happen by sheer luck alone, and, despite the season still being at such an early stage, it’s hard to imagine them being caught.

Even though they’re flying high, that hasn’t stopped Guardiola tweaking his squad, and to that end, two wingers look like they might be on their way out of the club in January.

According to Manchester Evening News, the club won’t stop Jayden Braaf from leaving the club this month, whilst Football Insider say that Patrick Roberts will sign for Sunderland after telling Troyes that he is cancelling his current loan deal with the French club.

Given that both have been fringe players for quite some time, the potential deals will clearly suit all parties, and any cost savings, for example on wages, could be used to help sign other, more suitable players for Guardiola’s system.