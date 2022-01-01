Video: Delicious Tierney assist sees Bukayo Saka sweep Arsenal into a deserved lead against Man City

The way that Arsenal started the game against Man City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, it was only a matter of time before the Gunners went ahead.

When they eventually did so, it was a goal of the highest quality.

Though he wasn’t on the bench because of self-isolation guidelines surrounding another positive Covid diagnosis, Mikel Arteta will have been delighted with the speed and efficiency of the attack which led to Arsenal’s opener.

When the ball made it’s way to a marauding Kieran Tierney, he wasted no time in sending a sumptuous cross right into the path of Bukayo Saka who sent the home crowd wild with a first-time finish.

Bukayo Saka with a perfectly placed first-time shot ? Arsenal made a great start against City and it’s their number seven who gets the goal! pic.twitter.com/OHWbeUBOOY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2022

What a start to 2022 for Arsenal! It’s the wonderkid Saka with the goal!

?: @USA_Network #ARSMCI #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/IBIkA8rJNr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer