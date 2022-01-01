Video: Delicious Tierney assist sees Bukayo Saka sweep Arsenal into a deserved lead against Man City

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

The way that Arsenal started the game against Man City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, it was only a matter of time before the Gunners went ahead.

When they eventually did so, it was a goal of the highest quality.

Though he wasn’t on the bench because of self-isolation guidelines surrounding another positive Covid diagnosis, Mikel Arteta will have been delighted with the speed and efficiency of the attack which led to Arsenal’s opener.

MORE: Four clubs in for Coutinho

When the ball made it’s way to a marauding Kieran Tierney, he wasted no time in sending a sumptuous cross right into the path of Bukayo Saka who sent the home crowd wild with a first-time finish.

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Bukayo Saka Kieran Tierney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.