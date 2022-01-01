(Video) Watch Arsenal fans throw bottles and toilet rolls at Rodri as Man City win bad-tempered clash

The final whistle in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat by Manchester City on New Year’s Day was met by boos from Gunners fans, but they were not booing their own team.

Many Gooners clearly felt disgruntled with how the game had been refereed.

After taking the lead with a well-worked team goal, Arsenal were pegged back by a softish penalty awarded after a VAR review.

Shortly after City’s equaliser, Arsenal were reduced to 10 men when centre-back Gabriel was sent off for a second bookable offence. Gabriel’s second yellow was one of seven bookings in a bad-tempered match.

As City searched for a winner, Arsenal fans remained hopeful and cheered on their team, who cannot be criticised for showing a lack of effort.

But when City finally scored that winning goal in the 93rd minute, the mood changed. The positivity around the Emirates Stadium evaporated and turned to anger.

As Rodri celebrated his goal, multiple Arsenal fans close to him threw missiles in his direction.

According to Associated Press journalist Rob Harris, who posted a video of the ugly scene to Twitter, objects being thrown included bottles and toilet rolls.

Who brings toilet rolls to a football match?