The first Premier League game of the season is already turning into an absolute cracker.

Arsenal hosting Manchester City would normally mean a relatively comfortable three points for the visitors.

However, the Gunners have been in great form of late and were always going to provide stiff opposition for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The hosts were unlucky not to take the lead in the first-half too, as Ederson came rushing out of his goal and appeared to take down Martin Odegaard.

A swift VAR review concluded that the custodian got the ball before the man and the Gunners were denied an opening goal that their play deserved.

