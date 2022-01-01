(Video) Eric Dier wrestled by Watford’s Juraj Kucka but no penalty given as VAR continues to cause bafflement

Tottenham had a very strong penalty shout ignored by both the referee and the VAR during their trip to Watford on New Year’s Day.

Spurs defender Eric Dier was wrestled to the ground by Watford’s Juraj Kucka, who had been marking him at a set-piece.

The decision to turn down Tottenham’s appeals was met with bafflement.

Many witnesses questioned the purpose of having a VAR if they are not going to intervene for incidents like this.

Another described the challenge by Kucka as “an actual rugby tackle”.

Watford vs Spurs was the second Premier League game of the day. And VAR had been at the centre of controversy in the first one too.

Earlier in the day, Manchester City had a spot-kick awarded in their favour after a VAR review to help them win 2-1 at 10-man Arsenal, who had an earlier penalty shout of their own turned down.

Juraj Kucka pulls Eric Dier to the ground

Reaction to the incident

