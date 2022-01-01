It’s not too often that you hear Pep Guardiola lavishing praise on Manchester City’s opponents, however, that’s exactly what he’s done ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s game against Arsenal.

The Catalan knows that another win will put his side 12 points clear at the top of the table, and would be a 11th Premier League win in succession, per transfermarkt.

That’s an incredible run, but Pep is taking nothing for granted against an Arsenal side that will be without Mikel Arteta, who is isolating, but who are on a great run of form themselves.

It promises to be a fabulous advert for the English top-flight, and if Arteta’s side can get a positive against his former Man City colleague, it will spark a genuine title race once more.

Though it’s still the early stages of the season, if City are able to ease 12 points into the lead, it would be hard to imagine that they would be caught.

“Since I arrived here, it’s the best Arsenal I’ve ever seen” is how Guardiola described the North Londoner’s threat, and, as a result, it’s certain that City will pay the Gunners the respect that they deserve.