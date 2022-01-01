(Video) Spurs fan footage captures 90+6min Davinson Sanchez winner at Watford as Arsenal suffer more stoppage-time pain in top 4 race

Arsenal fans must hate stoppage time right now.

Just hours after a 93rd-minute strike from Rodri had seen the Gunners beaten 2-1 at home by Manchester City, North London rivals Tottenham hit an even later winner to beat Watford 1-0.

Sanchez met a Son Heung-min free-kick with a bullet header from close range to fire a dagger into the hearts of Gooners, who will have been hoping to see Spurs drop points at Vicarage Road.

The free-kick had been won by Son himself, who drew a foul from Juraj Kucka with some quick footwork.

Tottenham’s goal was scored on 96 minutes, but it was not the game’s last action. The final whistle was actually blown after 112 minutes because the game had earlier been delayed while a Watford fan was attended to by medical staff.

The win left Spurs as favourites to win a hotly-contested race for fourth spot in the Premier League.

Arsenal remained in fourth place after they and Spurs had both played on New Year’s Day, but Antonio Conte’s side were now only two points behind their local rivals with two games in hand.

Spurs have finished above Arsenal in the Premier League in each of the last five seasons.

Prior to that run, Arsenal had celebrated 22 consecutive years as top dogs in North London.

Spurs and Arsenal each now face a run of three straight non-Premier League fixtures, before they clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 16.

Tottenham fan footage of Davinson Sanchez’s winner