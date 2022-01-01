Having recently dropped off form-wise, West Ham United could do with an injection of new blood during the January transfer window.

David Moyes has done a remarkable job at the London Stadium, given that the Hammers don’t have the strength in depth of the Premier League clubs around them.

However, a couple of serious injuries has dented their chances of staying up in the Champions League places.

At one point they were comfortably in the top four, but now find themselves seven points adrift (which will be 10 if Arsenal beat Manchester City).

Whomever comes in has to improve what the squad already have in situ because it appears that Moyes still doesn’t have money to throw around willy-nilly.

MORE: Four clubs in for Coutinho

To that end, looking at Aston Villa’s out-of-favour striker, Anwar El-Ghazi, seems a little surprising.

Football Insider report on the East Londoner’s interest in the 26-year-old, but it’s in defence where West Ham problems lie.

The injuries to Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna appear to be part of the reason why the Hammers have wilted a little, so one would assume that strengthening that area of the squad would be Moyes priority.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Delicious Tierney assist sees Bukayo Saka sweep Arsenal into a deserved lead against Man City Video: Arsenal unlucky not to take the lead against Man City with Gunners denied penalty after VAR intervention Newcastle already signalling their Premier League intent with confirmed transfer window opening day bid for England international

With the FA Cup about to start, and with Europa League commitments to attend to, perhaps the Scot will ensure all bases are covered before the end of the transfer window on January 31.

If he’s able to keep the current status quo, it will surely be seen as another improvement in any event.