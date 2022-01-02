Arsenal have every right to feel hard done by – they should have been awarded a penalty against Manchester City.

In fairness to Stuart Attwell, it looked like Ederson won the ball ahead of Martin Odegaard based on its direction after the challenge.

But when you saw the replay, Ederson clearly fouled the Arsenal midfielder by catching his foot.

I believe Attwell was right to award a penalty for Granit Xhaka’s silly holding offence on Bernardo Silva.

What Arsenal are understandably angered by is the total inconsistency of VAR.

Had VAR official Jarred Gillett given Attwell the opportunity to review Ederson’s challenge like he did with Xhaka’s, then surely he would have concluded both were clear and obvious errors.

Everybody seems to have had enough of VAR inconsistencies in the Premier League now, and something needs to change.

Gabriel was correctly sent off for two yellow cards. He let himself, his team and Arsenal’s fans down.

His first caution was officially for dissent, although pictures clearly show him scuffing the penalty spot before City equalised.

Then he made a reckless challenge on Gabriel Jesus — just 78 seconds later – and the Arsenal defender deserved to be sent off.

In the other games, I thought Tottenham were unlucky not to get a couple of penalties.

Harry Kane was manhandled in the area, and I’m not sure what wasn’t clear and obvious about that, whilst Juraj Kucka clearly wrestled Dier to the ground.

Luka Milivojevic was a bit unlucky with the handball for Palace. The referee was yards away and the doubt for me was if it was the t-shirt line or not.

Three years in and there are still many, many inconsistencies with VAR, and worst of all, the Premier League seem to be going nowhere with it.