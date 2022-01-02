Already away with the Gabon national team for their participation in the African Cup of Nations, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be aware that he no longer has a future at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta flexed his managerial muscles again recently when his now former captain stepped out of line once too often for his liking.

Whether Arsenal fans agree with the Spaniard’s hard line or not is something of an irrelevance. It’s about time that managers were handed back the power, rather than being dictated to by overpaid and, often, overhyped players.

The Gunners board should also be given credit for backing their manager to the hilt, not only through this recent debacle, but throughout the past year when Arsenal’s fanbase were calling for Arteta’s removal.

With Aubameyang completely out of the first-team picture now, a move away is best for all parties, and Newcastle have come riding into town like a knight in shining armour.

According to The Mirror, the Magpies are willing to offer the player a loan move until the end of the current campaign, with a view to a £20m permanent switch in the summer.

Given that at 32 years of age, and with his disciplinary issues to boot, Aubameyang is unlikely to get a better arrangement elsewhere, on the face of it he would be foolish to turn the move down.

The only stumbling block would appear to be Newcastle’s precarious league position and the fact that they’d be unable to offer European football next season.

Money talks, however, and it’s possible the Magpies can appeal to the player by meeting all of his financial demands.