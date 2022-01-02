(Video) Cesar Azpilicueta says Sadio Mane elbow was deliberate and a “clear red”

Cesar Azpilicueta believes that Sadio Mane should have been sent off inside the opening minute of Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Mane caught Azpilicueta with his elbow after just six seconds of play at Stamford Bridge and was shown a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor.

But Azpilicueta believes Taylor chose the wrong colour of card.

The Chelsea skipper was convinced at the time that Mane should have been dismissed and his stance was only strengthened after viewing a TV replay of the incident.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Azpilicueta said: “It’s a clear red. I don’t mind if it is five seconds into the game or it is the first action, it is a clear red.”

Azpilicueta seemed to suggest that Mane deliberately hit him by adding: “He doesn’t want to challenge, he doesn’t see the ball, he just wants to hit with the elbow.”

