Things could be about to change quite significantly for Chelsea if recent transfer rumours are accurate.

All eyes will be on Thomas Tuchel in January after his Blues side began a descent from the summit of the Premier League.

Ahead of their important top of the table clash against Liverpool, a game which won’t feature their record signing, Romelu Lukaku, according to a tweet from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea already find themselves 11 points behind leaders, Manchester City.

? Romelu Lukaku is not in Chelsea squad for visit of Liverpool. 28yo striker at centre of controversy in recent days after release of unauthorised interview in Italy. #CFC will now be without £97.5m summer signing for huge #LFC game @TheAthleticUK #CHELIV https://t.co/SSrl7sAK4H — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 2, 2022

Another loss against the Reds, and the Blues can all but kiss their Premier League title hopes goodbye.

MORE: Michael Owen’s ‘dagger’ comment

Fans of the club, no doubt already reeling from the loss of form and Lukaku’s recent outburst against the club during an interview with Sky Italy, some of which is detailed by CaughtOffside, won’t be too enamoured with the news that Paris Saint-Germain are circling one of their highly-rated stars.

The Ligue Un giants have taken a shine to Conor Gallagher, currently on loan at Crystal Palace, and The Sun suggest that sources believe Mauricio Pochettinho, like Thomas Tuchel, admires the industry of the attacking midfielder.

It’s thought that PSG may even look to do a deal to take Gallagher to the French capital as early as this month.

More Stories / Latest News Granit Xhaka’s days at Arsenal could be numbered as Mikel Arteta seeks surprise new midfield signing Haaland reveals where he’ll play next season with Man United and Liverpool amongst interested parties Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could end his Arsenal hell in January after surprise bid from Premier League rivals

Though he isn’t part of the Blues squad this season, he has shone in Patrick Vieira’s Palace side, and would surely give Chelsea’s current midfielders a run for their money when his loan at the South London outfit is up. Assuming PSG haven’t got their claws in by then.

From being European champions last season to coasting through the current Premier League campaign until recently, losing Gallagher would represent a real low point for Tuchel and Chelsea.