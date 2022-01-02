Just when things appear to be getting better for Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez’s leadership on the pitch, and Joan Laporta’s guidance off it, along comes another potential problem to undermine the good work being done.

Once again, such problems relate to Josep Maria Bartomeu’s time as president of the club, and you have to wonder how much more will come out in time, given that every financial aspect of the club seems to have been affected by his mismanagement of the club.

With half of the Spanish league season still to play, the Catalan club are hauling themselves back up the table, with a view to ensuring that they will be in next season’s Champions League.

Should they win this season’s Europa League, they would qualify for the premier European competition in any event.

Whichever way around they manage it, qualification to the Champions League is an absolutely necessity.

That’s because, as Sport report, should they not be able to do so, the club’s kit manufacturer and major sponsor, Nike, will fine them heavily.

Although an actual amount isn’t specified, the report notes that Adidas can cut what it pays Manchester United by 30 percent if they don’t play the tournament for two years in a row.

If Barca genuinely want to quickly get back into the European elite and be able to attract the world’s best players, they can ill afford to be set back again in their aims.

It’s been two years of financial and football hell that the club have had to negotiate, and lesser lights might well have folded by now.

Laporta appears adamant that he will be able to take Barca back to the promised land, though he’ll need the dominoes to start falling in his favour for a change.