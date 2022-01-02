Gary Neville has been a commentator for a decade but the most memorable moment of his on-air career remains that time he enjoyed a moment of profound release as Fernando Torres scored for Chelsea at Barcelona in 2012.

Almost 10 years later, Chelsea’s football made Neville do it (whatever it was) again… and more than once.

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday, with all the goals cumming inside the first half.

Neville kept himself together for most of the half, but let out an elongated groan when Christian Pulisic scored the fourth goal of the game.

And lots of Sky Sports viewers noticed.

I think the Pulisic goal made Gary Neville cum pic.twitter.com/1HDlypxugW — Rip Bozo ?? (@pionelRMA) January 2, 2022

But Neville was not finished.

Moments after Pulisic’s leveller, Chelsea went close to scoring a third.

And this near-miss elicited a noise that was described as a “squeal” by multiple witnesses and an “orgasm” by others.

The game ended 2-2 with no more goals in the second half, which was probably for the best…

Top tier noise from Gary Neville, elite squeal this pic.twitter.com/ZK4iQpm1cZ — Totally Not A Walrus (@TotallyNoWalrus) January 2, 2022

Wish I could make my girl squeal like Gary Neville — James (@_JamesVickers) January 2, 2022

Hearing Gary Neville squeal gave me flashbacks ? — Scott Clayton ??? (@CarefreeYouth) January 2, 2022

Gary Neville orgasm moan and it’s not even half time, what a game! — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) January 2, 2022

Gary Neville just had an orgasm live on Sky Sports — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) January 2, 2022