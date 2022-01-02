Paul Pogba can breathe a sigh of relief as it seems that Graeme Souness may have a new least favourite player in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool and Rangers player Souness has become an internet meme in recent years because of his apparent disdain for Pogba.

But Souness launched into a fresh rant on Sky Sports’ Sunday Sunday this week and his target was not the Manchester United midfielder.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku was the player on the receiving end this time.

Lukaku has dominated the sporting headlines in recent days after a controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia was released.

Belgium international Lukaku was critical of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s tactics during the interview. He also described himself as unhappy at Stamford Bridge and stated that he wants to return to former club Inter Milan one day.

Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport: “Physically I am fine. But I’m NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now”. ? #CFC pic.twitter.com/KGNoJ10cwp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021

Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: “Now it’s the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will RETURN to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened”. ? #CFC pic.twitter.com/Gnn6ulWHlG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021

Souness was very unimpressed with Lukaku’s decision to speak out.

Reacting ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool, pundit Souness said live on Sky Sports: “I can’t tell you a worse thing that a player can do at this moment in the season. To come out and say, basically, ‘I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to play with players I’m playing with anymore and the manager.’ That damages Chelsea going forward, it has to.”

Souness later added: “He’s 29 years old (he’s actually 28), not 19. He should know better. It’s totally disrespectful. It damaged the football club enormously. It damages the manager.”

Tuchel dropped Lukaku for Chelsea’s game with Liverpool. And Souness suggested that the striker needs to say sorry if he is to win back his place.

“The first thing I would have done is pull the person and say you have to apologise,” Souness said. “You need to stand in front of everyone in the dressing room and apologise unreservedly.”