With the January transfer window now open, it could be all change at the Emirates Stadium.

Former captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s days are expected to be numbered after he fell foul of Mikel Arteta’s disciplinary code.

However, he might not be the only departure before the end of the month.

The Spaniard has worked wonders with the Gunners this season, and they can count themselves incredibly unlucky not to have come away with at least a point against Manchester City after their Super Sunday encounter.

Everything has begun to click into place at Arsenal, underscoring not only Arteta’s single-minded belief, but also the board’s backing of their man when fans and pundits felt that, perhaps, it was time for him to go.

Arteta has certainly earned everyone’s respect, both for his strong man-management skills and the way he has the team playing.

His judgment in terms of which players to buy and sell shouldn’t be in question either, though Granit Xhaka might wonder why it is the North Londoners are, apparently, looking at Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are running the rule over the 23-year-old Brazilian.

After a wonderful start to the current campaign, it’s no wonder that Luiz is interesting the Gunners, and his athleticism, willingness to do the donkey work and to put in a shift at the coal face is something that would certainly appeal to Arteta.

Arsenal are already becoming harder to beat of late, but with some studious additions, of which Luiz could be considered as one, it could take the club to the next level.