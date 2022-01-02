It was thought that Erling Haaland’s potential move from Borussia Dortmund was going to be the transfer soap opera of next summer.

The Norwegian, along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, are taking the football world by storm and ready to take the mantle at the top of the European game long held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Both are expected to join new teams for the start of the 2022/23 campaign too, with Mbappe’s switch to Real Madrid seemingly all but done, save for putting pen to paper.

Haaland has long been coveted by the best teams on the continent, with all of Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City believed to be interested.

A reported release clause from Borussia Dortmund that could be as low as €75m according to Fabrizio Romano, writing for CBS Sports, will ensure that all eight clubs will vie for the player’s services.

Until he signs on the dotted line for any one of them, perhaps all will feel that they have a chance to secure him, however, it appears that only two have a realistic chance at this point.

According to AS, the player’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, owns a property in Spain and has a love for the country’s golf courses, and furthermore, Erling has been holidaying in the region during the Bundesliga’s winter break.

When spotted on the beach by fans and asked where he’ll be playing next season, Haaland is alleged to have responded “I will play here, in Spain.”