The bio on Romelu Lukaku’s official Facebook account has been updated and it doesn’t look good for his marriage to Chelsea.

Lukaku is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026 but it seems very unlikely that he will still be a Blues player then.

Chelsea as a club are said to be reeling after Lukaku gave an interview to Sky Sport Italia late last year in which he claimed that he was unhappy and questioned his manager’s tactics.

Lukaku also professed his love for former club Inter Milan during the interview, suggesting that he would have stayed there had they not needed to sell him, and also that he wishes to return there before he is past his peak.

Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport: "Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can't give up now". ? #CFC pic.twitter.com/KGNoJ10cwp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021

Lukaku to @SkySport: "I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at top level to win more together". ? #CFC “I want apologize to the Inter fan, timing of my words was wrong: what you did for me will remain forever". pic.twitter.com/4Oz6ztuWMx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021

Sky: "Can we say that you would have stayed Inter if the club had the economic power to keep top players?". ?? Lukaku: "In that case I would have stayed at Inter 100% last summer! No need to discuss that. Then Conte left, then Hakimi, the club was rumored to be in trouble…". pic.twitter.com/rEw8Trvl6y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2021

Now in a weird twist, Lukaku’s Facebook bio was changed over the weekend to simply read: “Inter Milan”.

The account has 11m followers and is verified by a blue tick, although it is not clear whether or not he manages it directly.

If done deliberately by Lukaku, the move is the footballer equivalent of changing your relationship status to “It’s Complicated” in a bid to gain attention.

Lukaku’s Instagram account, at the time of writing, has not removed Chelsea’s name from it.

His Insta bio currently features his name, followed by the word “Athlete”, the flags of Congo and Belgium and then the official handles of Chelsea FC, the Belgian National Team and Roc Nation Sports – his management agency.