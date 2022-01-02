Liverpool name 3 players who can’t play Chelsea due to Covid

Covid-19 had a big say on Liverpool’s team selection for their first game of 2022.

Liverpool travelled to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea without manager Jurgen Klopp, who was self-isolating following a suspected positive test earlier in the week.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders then saw three first-team players ruled out.

On the day of the game, Liverpool FC revealed on Twitter that goalkeeper Alisson, centre-back Joel Matip and striker Roberto Firmino were also unavailable after suspected positive tests.

Alisson and Matip had both been regular starters under Klopp in recent weeks, while Firmino is a player who also features regularly – albeit sometimes as a substitute.

With Alisson out, Liverpool selected 23-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher as their goalkeeper to play Chelsea, while Ibrahima Konate, 22, partnered Virgil van Dijk in Matip’s absence.

Liverpool started with what appears to be their first-choice front three as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were deployed on either side of Diogo Jota.

But the headline team news at Stamford Bridge centered around Chelsea’s attack, with Romelu Lukaku not involved in the matchday squad after upsetting club officials in a recent interview.

Liverpool XI to face Chelsea

