(Video) Mason Mount survives VAR inspection after sly dig at Liverpool defender

Was Mason Mount lucky to avoid a red card against Liverpool on Sunday?

The game was paused around the 30-minute mark while a VAR review took place following an altercation between Mount and Liverpool left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Mount and Tsimikas appeared to run into each other initially but it is what happed while the Liverpool man was on the floor that led to a check for possible violent conduct.

Chelsea midfielder Mount seemed to have a sly dig with his left leg while Tsimikas was on the floor.

It took the VAR a while to review the incident multiple times in slow-motion, before they instructed referee Anthony Taylor that he had not made a clear and obvious error and could therefore resume play without visiting the pitch-side monitor.

Chelsea had been 2-0 down at the time of the altercation, following goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

But they rallied soon after and were level at 2-2 by the interval courtesy of strikes from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic.

