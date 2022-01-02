Sadio Mane scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season on Sunday.

The Liverpool forward reached the landmark by opening the scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Mane finished sharply past Edouard Mendy inside the opening 10 minutes after an error from Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah.

Sensational Sadio…?#LFC open the scoring at Stamford Bridge after a defensive howler from Trevoh Chalobah! ? pic.twitter.com/Rws1kkMmtV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2022

Chalobah should have dealt with a low ball using his feet, but instead stooped to header the ball. In doing so, he made a mess of his attempted clearance, allowing Mane to steal in and score.

Mane was arguably lucky to still be on the field.

He could have been sent off inside the first minute after hitting Cesar Azpilicueta with an elbow after just six seconds of play.

Anthony Taylor deemed Mane’s elbow only worthy of a yellow card – a decision the VAR did not judge to have been a clear and obvious error.

What a start ? Should Sadio Mane have been sent off for this early challenge on Azpilicueta? pic.twitter.com/pXA5jBpsOv — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) January 2, 2022