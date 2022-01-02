(Video) Sadio Mane punishes Trevoh Chalobah after VAR fails to punish him for elbowing Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea vs Liverpool

Sadio Mane scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season on Sunday.

The Liverpool forward reached the landmark by opening the scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Mane finished sharply past Edouard Mendy inside the opening 10 minutes after an error from Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah.

Chalobah should have dealt with a low ball using his feet, but instead stooped to header the ball. In doing so, he made a mess of his attempted clearance, allowing Mane to steal in and score.

Mane was arguably lucky to still be on the field.

He could have been sent off inside the first minute after hitting Cesar Azpilicueta with an elbow after just six seconds of play.

Anthony Taylor deemed Mane’s elbow only worthy of a yellow card – a decision the VAR did not judge to have been a clear and obvious error.

