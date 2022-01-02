Watford will feel incredibly hard done by after another Premier League loss, this time to Tottenham Hotspur on New Year’s Day.

The Hornets had ridden their luck at times, but had held out magnificently against a Spurs side that remained unbeaten in the Premier League under new manager, Antonio Conte.

Fellow Italian, Claudio Ranieri, might have thought that the tide was about to start turning for Watford as the match remained at 0-0 heading into injury-time.

However, a free-kick undid all of their good work from the previous 90+ minutes.

Son Heung-min whipped in a fierce free-kick, and Davinson Sanchez rose highest to power home the winner.

In the celebrations that followed thereafter, Son couldn’t keep his hands off the match winner.