For 90 brief minutes on Sunday, Romelu Lukaku’s future was not top of the agenda at Stamford Bridge.

But after Chelsea and Liverpool had played out a thrilling 2-2 draw, attention swiftly returned to the Blues’ naughty boy, who had been dropped for the game by manager Thomas Tuchel following *that* outspoken interview late last year.

After the match, Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves quizzed Tuchel in an attempt to prise a Lukaku update out of him.

Shreeves asked: “Has he apologised? And also is there a way back for him at Chelsea?”

Tuchel replied: “He is our player. There is always a way back but we will clear this in Cobham behind closed doors.

“And once we have made a decision… club, coach… and once Romelu knows, you will maybe know also.”

Tuchel finished his reply with a very awkward laugh, but serious Shreeves pushed him for an answer to his first question.

Shreeves asked again: “Has he apologised?”

Tuchel responded: “This is not to be discussed now. Let’s wait some days and then we give you more information.”