In the summer transfer window, Romelu Lukaku became Chelsea’s record signing, and no wonder after a stunning season at Internazionale.

The Belgian had been in great form in Serie A, and was one of the main reasons why the nerazzurri claimed their first Italian top-flight title in a decade.

It seemed that only financial troubles wouldn’t allow the Italian giants to keep hold of the centre-forward, and once manager, Antonio Conte, had walked, it was inevitable that one or two big names would follow.

When the Blues paid £97.5m for his services, there were no eyebrows raised. Here was the finished article of a player, totally different to the one that had left Stamford Bridge years before.

Things started off well enough for Lukaku whose power, strength and superb forward play saw him soon amongst the goals.

However, injuries and a drop-off in form showed that it might take a bit longer for him to really get to grips with a new way of playing.

At Inter he formed part of a fearsome double act with Lautaro Martinez, whilst at Chelsea he’s expected to toil alone in the attacking role.

Three weeks ago, he gave an interview to Sky Italia, aired recently and detailed in part by Sky Sports, and it’s safe to say that it was disarmingly honest.

So much so, that one could infer that he never really wanted to be back at the West Londoners in the first place.

Who knows what Lukaku was thinking, and he can have no complaints about the backlash.

Thomas Tuchel is even considering the ultimate sanction of dropping the player from the must-win game against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, according to The Guardian.

Perhaps Lukaku will get his wish to return to Inter sooner than he expected.