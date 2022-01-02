(Video) Defensive blunder costs Real Madrid as Enes Unal makes Brazilian look silly

Real Madrid fielded a makeshift back four in their first game of 2022.

They had a winger at right-back in Lucas Vazquez, while midfielder David Alaba started at centre-half.

So it perhaps it should have come as little surprise when Getafe capitalised on a defensive blunder to take the lead.

What was surprising was that it was recognised centre-back Eder Militao, playing in his natural position, who was at fault.

Brazil international Militao, in true Brazilian style, tried to dance away from Getafe striker Enes Unal just outside the penalty area.

But Unal tackled him before slotting a low shot past Thibaut Courtois to put Getafe 1-0 up inside 10 minutes.

Unal’s tidy steal and finish brought his La Liga goals tally to six for the season – all of which have been scored in his last nine games.

Getafe are the ninth club of Unal’s career. He was on the books at Manchester City for two years between 2015 and 2017, but he never made an appearance for them.