Everton had a 2021 to forget. In the calendar year table they placed 13th in the Premier League after picking up just 49 points from 40 games.

Will 2022 prove to be brighter for the Toffees? Not if its start is anything to go by.

The first 25 minutes of Everton’s first game of the year were nothing short of a nightmare.

Brighton shot into a 2-0 lead after early goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Daniel Burn.

The mood around Goodison Park was understandably very negative, but then came a moment to celebrate… albeit very briefly.

Everton were given a penalty after Enock Mwepu pushed Anthony Gordon. Everton had to wait for the penalty to be officially awarded as the VAR was brought into play.

Perhaps that wait had a negative effect on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, starting his first game since August.

Calvert-Lewin blasted the ball with venom but failed to hit the target as his strike clipped the crossbar on its way over the Brighton crossbar.

Celebration mode deactivated. “BOOOOOO!”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had 2 shots during his 1st 45 mins of PL football since August. This was 1 of them. Not the penalty of a confident striker. Was he the right man to take it? ? Pictures courtesy of SuperSport PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/PDjJPEMsu0 — Andy Morris (@AndyMorrisBIC) January 2, 2022