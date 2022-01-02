(Video) Dominic Calvert-Lewin blasts awful penalty over the bar as Everton no.9’s return from injury doesn’t go to plan

Brighton and Hove Albion Everton FC
Posted by

Everton had a 2021 to forget. In the calendar year table they placed 13th in the Premier League after picking up just 49 points from 40 games.

Will 2022 prove to be brighter for the Toffees? Not if its start is anything to go by.

The first 25 minutes of Everton’s first game of the year were nothing short of a nightmare.

Brighton shot into a 2-0 lead after early goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Daniel Burn.

The mood around Goodison Park was understandably very negative, but then came a moment to celebrate… albeit very briefly.

Everton were given a penalty after Enock Mwepu pushed Anthony Gordon. Everton had to wait for the penalty to be officially awarded as the VAR was brought into play.

Perhaps that wait had a negative effect on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, starting his first game since August.

Calvert-Lewin blasted the ball with venom but failed to hit the target as his strike clipped the crossbar on its way over the Brighton crossbar.

Celebration mode deactivated. “BOOOOOO!”

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Defensive blunder costs Real Madrid as Enes Unal makes Brazilian look silly
Video: Agbonlahor accuses Man City v Arsenal ref of being ‘card happy’ and wanting to ‘make a statement’
Chelsea’s record-signing Romelu Lukaku doesn’t want to waste any more time in London as further bombshell revelations emerge
More Stories Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.