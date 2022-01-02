(Video) Leeds United fan hits Matthew Lowton in the face with bottle as Burnley celebrate Maxwel Cornet wonder-goal

Leeds United are likely to face an investigation after a fan at Elland Road threw a bottle that hit a Burnley player during Sunday’s Premier League game.

The incident occurred moments after Burnley had drawn level at 1-1 courtesy of a brilliant free-kick from Maxwel Cornet.

As Burnley celebrated in front of Leeds supporters, one fan threw a bottle, which appeared to be fairly and full and still with its cap intact.

The bottle struck the face of right-back Matthew Lowton.

Lowton was then attended to by medical staff before being cleared to continue.

This was not the first incident of this type in the Premier League this weekend.

On New Year’s Day, Arsenal fans were filmed throwing bottles and toilet rolls at Manchester City midfielder Rodri as he celebrated a late winner at the Emirates Stadium.

