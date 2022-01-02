It may only be two days old, but 2022 could have already witnessed its Goal of the Year.

Mateo Kovacic nailed a brilliant long-range volley in Sunday’s hectic Premier League battle between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Kovacic’s goal came in the 42nd minute, at which point Chelsea were 2-0 down following goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Marcos Alonso whipped in a free-kick, which Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher punched clear. Kelleher’s punch was a strong one and sent the ball 25 yards, but Kovacic sent it back with interest.

Kovacic kept his left foot planted straight as he pinged the ball past Kelleher with a satisfying swish.

To make the goal even more aesthetically pleasing, it flicked the woodwork on its way in.

