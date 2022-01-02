(Video) Mateo Kovacic nails long-range volley to score aesthetically pleasing goal for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

It may only be two days old, but 2022 could have already witnessed its Goal of the Year.

Mateo Kovacic nailed a brilliant long-range volley in Sunday’s hectic Premier League battle between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Kovacic’s goal came in the 42nd minute, at which point Chelsea were 2-0 down following goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Marcos Alonso whipped in a free-kick, which Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher punched clear. Kelleher’s punch was a strong one and sent the ball 25 yards, but Kovacic sent it back with interest.

Kovacic kept his left foot planted straight as he pinged the ball past Kelleher with a satisfying swish.

To make the goal even more aesthetically pleasing, it flicked the woodwork on its way in.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Mo Salah sells Marcos Alonso delicious dummy to set up his 7th goal vs Chelsea
(Video) Sadio Mane punishes Trevoh Chalobah after VAR fails to punish him for elbowing Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea vs Liverpool
Graeme Souness targets “disrespectful” Romelu Lukaku in latest rant as he blasts striker for damaging Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel
More Stories Mateo Kovacic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.