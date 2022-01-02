(Video) Mo Salah sells Marcos Alonso delicious dummy to set up his 7th goal vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Mo Salah has now scored twice as many Premier League goals against Chelsea as he scored for them.

Salah haunted his former club again on Sunday with a brilliant strike to put Liverpool 2-0 up after 26 minutes.

The Egyptian icon collected a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold before faking to cut back inside the penalty area.

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso fell for Salah’s dummy, allowing the Liverpool star to glide past him before slotting a shot beyond Edouard Mendy.

It was Salah’s fourth goal for Liverpool against Chelsea – all have come in the Premier League.

But Salah has now scored seven goals against the Blues in total, having netted three for Basel prior to his 2014 move to Stamford Bridge.

Salah spent two and a half years on Chelsea’s books, but only managed 13 Premier League games, hitting two goals.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Sadio Mane punishes Trevoh Chalobah after VAR fails to punish him for elbowing Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea vs Liverpool
Graeme Souness targets “disrespectful” Romelu Lukaku in latest rant as he blasts striker for damaging Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel
Liverpool name 3 players who can’t play Chelsea due to Covid
More Stories Marcos Alonso Mo Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.