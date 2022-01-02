Christian Pulisic showed speed, neat control and cool composure to score Chelsea’s equaliser against Chelsea on the stroke of half-time on Sunday.

But it was the passion shown in his celebration that many Chelsea fans loved the most.

As Pulisic wheeled away towards the Sky Sports cameras, he leapt into the air before slapping the Chelsea badge on his shirt over and over.

It’s fair to say that his passionate outburst went down well among Blues supporters.

Lots of fans took to Twitter to express their approval.

Check out their reactions and footage of the goal below.

Pulisic goal video

And the Pulisic's electric equalizer sent the crowd wild. ???#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/v6N7wiiQr6 — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) January 2, 2022

pic.twitter.com/1NVhANlo5H What is van Dijk doing there?? No attempt to close Pulisic down.#cheliv — Ed Lawrence (@ed90law) January 2, 2022

Pulisic hizo el 2do y al medio tiempo Chelsea 2 ? Liverpool 2 en #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/mpfHybMZA9 — Carlos Hidalgo (@CarlosHidalgoo) January 2, 2022

Fan reaction

I loved Pulisic’s celebration???????? — onëhi (@onehidahota) January 2, 2022

Pulisic stays having the most hype celebrations — Mason Mount = next club legend (@blue_nacho) January 2, 2022

That pulisic celebration was cold icl — kaz (@PulisicRW) January 2, 2022

pree that Pulisic celebration man. they tryna tell me he doesn't care ? — R (@rushpacked) January 2, 2022

still angry and not a fan of PULISIC , but his celebration shows passion man. That what I love .. Lukaku or pulisic ?? Pulisic all day — notlukaku (@Haywizze) January 2, 2022