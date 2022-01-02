(Video) Christian Pulisic delights many Chelsea fans with goal celebration vs Liverpool

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Christian Pulisic showed speed, neat control and cool composure to score Chelsea’s equaliser against Chelsea on the stroke of half-time on Sunday.

But it was the passion shown in his celebration that many Chelsea fans loved the most.

As Pulisic wheeled away towards the Sky Sports cameras, he leapt into the air before slapping the Chelsea badge on his shirt over and over.

It’s fair to say that his passionate outburst went down well among Blues supporters.

Lots of fans took to Twitter to express their approval.

Check out their reactions and footage of the goal below.

Pulisic goal video

Fan reaction

