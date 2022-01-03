Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly both ready to swoop for the transfer of Wolves winger Adama Traore as he’s made available this January.

The Spain international can supposedly leave Molineux for just £20million this winter, with both Spurs and West Ham thought to be leading the chase for his signature, according to the Telegraph.

Traore could undoubtedly be a fine signing for a number of bigger clubs, even if he’s been a little inconsistent for Wolves in recent times.

It’s a bit of a surprise that his current club seem so willing to cash in on him, but it seems manager Bruno Lage is keen to make changes to this squad.

Tottenham fans would surely welcome a bit more pace and power in their attack, and there’s no doubt Traore can offer that, while his versatility means he could also operate as a wing-back in Antonio Conte’s tactical set-up.

West Ham, meanwhile, would also likely benefit from having Traore in their squad, with David Moyes in need of a bit more spark up front to aid the team’s top four push.

Players like Traore becoming available for just £20m doesn’t happen every day, so it makes sense that both these London giants are now keen to move.