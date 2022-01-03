Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun could reportedly head out on loan in the January transfer windows as a number of clubs show an interest in signing him.

The 20-year-old has long been regarded as one of the brightest prospects coming through the Arsenal academy in recent times, and fans will be hoping he can eventually replicate the success of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

For now, however, it could make sense for Balogun to go out on loan in order to play more, and Sky Sports claim he has interest from Middlesbrough and Saint-Etienne.

Arsenal haven’t been able to give Balogun much in the way of playing time, but CaughtOffside understands there’s still a chance he’ll stay at the Emirates Stadium and have more of a role to play in Mikel Arteta’s side in the second half of the season.

Balogun recently signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners, and the recent struggles of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could soon give him the chance to play more.

Aubameyang is out of favour after Arteta recently stripped him of the captaincy, so it might be wise to keep players like Balogun around in case it’s not easy to make new signings in January.