Chelsea and Manchester United will surely be encouraged by transfer news emerging today that puts Sven Botman’s future up in the air.

The talented young Dutch defender has been a star player at Lille in recent times, helping them win the Ligue 1 title last season, and had been linked strongly with a move to Newcastle this January.

However, according to the Times, Botman has decided to snub the big-money offer from St James’ Park as he isn’t keen on joining a team battling against relegation.

This could mean Chelsea now have a chance of swooping for Botman, who has been on the radar of several top clubs before, and who could be ideal to solve the Blues’ defensive crisis.

It’s well-documented that Chelsea are chasing the likes of Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt due to the fact that Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all heading towards being out of contract at the end of this season.

Botman would surely be another option worth considering for Thomas Tuchel’s side, while Man Utd could well be in the mix as well.

The Red Devils have been tentatively linked with Botman in the past, and the 21-year-old could be an upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

United may also feel the signing of Raphael Varane hasn’t quite worked out as expected, though that’s largely been due to injuries.

Either way, expect this Botman news to put a host of big clubs on alert in the near future.