After two seasons where Leicester City have done remarkably well in the Premier League, Brendan Rodgers’ side have tailed off in 2021/22 quite significantly.

At present, the Foxes sit down in 10th position, six points from a Europa League place and 10 points away from the final Champions League spot.

With the January transfer window now open, it’s imperative that the Northern Irishman gets things exactly right in order that the Midlanders can begin to move back up the table.

It’s certainly not a time to be gambling in the transfer window, with experience potentially trumping youth for Rodgers at this particular point.

To that end, Calciomercato, cited by the Leicester Mercury, have noted that Inter Milan midfield star, Matias Vecino, is of interest.

Not only that, but the Foxes are said to be in pole position for the player.

At 30 years of age, and with over 100 games under his belt for the current Serie A champions, it’s obvious that Vecino’s experience will be of benefit to Leicester’s midfield.

The Uruguayan, like many of his countrymen, loves a battle and putting in a shift in the tranches.

It’s those type of qualities that the Foxes will need if they want to end the season better than they’ve begun it.

With his contract reportedly expiring in June, and Inter happy for him to move on now, the cost saving involved is likely to allow the Premier League outfit to offer more in salary than other interested parties.

The quicker Rodgers can get a deal over the line, the better.