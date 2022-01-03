The depth of feeling at Chelsea toward Romelu Lukaku was evidenced by Thomas Tuchel’s decision to drop him from the match day squad to face Liverpool at the weekend.

In fairness to the German, if he wanted to retain any authority over his squad it was the only option open to him, though at 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge, he could’ve been forgiven for wondering if he had made the right call after all.

The Blues did fight back to 2-2 in an epic first half of course, but the eventual score draw did neither club any favours in the race to catch runaway Premier League leaders, Manchester City.

In any event, the bad smell surrounding Lukaku’s ill-advised – and unauthorised – interview with Sky Italy still lingered, and no wonder.

Much of what the Belgian had said was explosive and pointed to the centre-forward, perhaps, seeing his immediate future away from West London.

As Chelsea’s record £97.5m signing last summer, it was an own goal from Lukaku of epic proportions, but after a period of reflection, the club have made a final decision on what to do with the striker.

According to Sky Sports, the Belgian now understands he was wrong to do the interview in the first place, with it being noted that there is ‘zero chance’ that Lukaku will be allowed to leave the West Londoners either now or in the summer transfer window.

He’ll now need to repay his club’s faith with the goals that can hopefully fire Chelsea to glory later in the season.