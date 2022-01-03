Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is being tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this January, with odds of a transfer away tumbling down to just 5/1.

Ladbrokes clearly think there’s trouble brewing behind the scenes at Chelsea after Lukaku’s recent outburst in an interview with Sky Italy, which also led to Thomas Tuchel dropping him for the match against Liverpool yesterday.

The Belgium international has been surprisingly linked with Tottenham in a bid to be reunited with former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, but Ladbrokes don’t specify where they think he’ll be going.

Lukaku himself strongly hinted he wants to return to Inter one day, so perhaps that’s the most likely outcome after his fall-out with Chelsea.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Lukaku’s dream of a return to Inter might come a lot quicker than he’d anticipated, with Chelsea now just 5/1 to finally cut ties with their star striker as early as this month.”

This would be a huge blow for CFC, with Lukaku looking a superb signing when he moved to west London in the summer.

The 28-year-old is one of the finest forwards in world football on his day, and it wouldn’t be easy to find a replacement for anything other than crazy money in this market.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic have occasionally been linked with Chelsea, but most fans will surely just be hoping the Lukaku situation can somehow be resolved.