It’s been a tumultuous few days for Chelsea Football Club.

The bombshell of the unauthorised interview that Romelu Lukaku gave to Sky Italy has sent shockwaves through the club and football itself.

The fall-out from the Belgian’s words is yet to be fully realised, as the Blues continue to digest what he said and why he said it.

It’s bound to infuriate his team-mates, who battled gamely in his absence to come back from 2-0 down against Liverpool to draw 2-2.

Thankfully, the noise from that debacle, even if it hangs around for a few more days, can be relegated to the old news category after Chelsea announced the renewal of defensive stalwart, Thiago Silva.

According to the official Chelsea website, the Brazilian will stay at the club through to the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

What that means for the player of course is that he will still be playing at the highest level in the lead up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By staying front and centre with the Blues, he gives himself the best possible chance of being considered for the Brazilian national team at the showpiece tournament.

Should Antonio Rudiger decide to leave Stamford Bridge, it was more important than ever that the West Londoners secured Silva, despite his advancing years.

Even at 37 years of age, he has led by example and rarely let his side down, and both player and club appeared delighted by the turn of events.

“Thiago Silva’s experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

“We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch.”

For his part, Silva was equally as effusive.

“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” he noted.

“I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

“It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world.”